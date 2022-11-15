Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Up 10.3% in October

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 825,179 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.