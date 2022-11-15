Lee Financial Co Has $44,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.