Lee Financial Co Invests $60,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

