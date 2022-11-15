Lee Financial Co Purchases 338 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Target were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

