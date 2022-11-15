Lee Financial Co Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

