Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

