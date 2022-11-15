Leila Zhang Sells 1,176 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after buying an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.