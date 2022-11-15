LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LendingClub
LendingClub Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.91. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.