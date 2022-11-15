LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.91. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

