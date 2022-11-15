Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

See Also

