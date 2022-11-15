LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
LexinFintech Stock Performance
LexinFintech stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 34,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter.
Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
