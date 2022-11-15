Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LILM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

LILM opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lilium by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lilium by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 123,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

