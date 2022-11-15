Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
LILM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.
Lilium Trading Down 6.2 %
LILM opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
