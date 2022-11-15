Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.91. 361,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.