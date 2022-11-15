Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.68. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

