Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.14. 29,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.39 and a 200 day moving average of $295.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

