Lindsell Train Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,164,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046,000 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 27.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,376,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. 100,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

