Lindsell Train Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,164,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046,000 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 27.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,376,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. 100,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.