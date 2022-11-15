Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lithium Chile Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LTMCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,554. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

