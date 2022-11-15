Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lithium Chile Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of LTMCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,554. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
About Lithium Chile
