Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63.05 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $63.05 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

