Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Lowered to $3.10 at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $3.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s current price.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

