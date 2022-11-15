Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

LULU stock traded up $8.87 on Tuesday, hitting $361.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,409. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.90. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

