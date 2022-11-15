Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Dover by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 12.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

