Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

