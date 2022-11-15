Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $303.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

