Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

