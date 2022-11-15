Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

