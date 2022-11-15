Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

