Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

