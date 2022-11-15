Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $335,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

