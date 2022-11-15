Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

