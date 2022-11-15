Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.