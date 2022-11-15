Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 1,362,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

