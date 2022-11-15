Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.