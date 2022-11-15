Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
