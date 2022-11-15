Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 79,708 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Salesforce worth $155,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

