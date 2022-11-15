Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 109,565 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $163,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

