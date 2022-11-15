Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 531,953 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

