Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.67% of Alteryx worth $121,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its position in Alteryx by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $20,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $7,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

