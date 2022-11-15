Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $133.74 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 827.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826,316 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $133,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 61,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

