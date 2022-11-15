Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,202 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.59% of West Fraser Timber worth $103,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

