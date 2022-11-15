Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $113,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.59 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

