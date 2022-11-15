Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 13,553 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $93,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $480.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.32. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

