Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 137,856 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,856 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $176,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.