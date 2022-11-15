Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 17,612 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.90% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $146,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

