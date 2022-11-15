Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.03% of Parsons worth $126,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Parsons Price Performance

PSN opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

