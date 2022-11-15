MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$28.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.97.

TSE MAG traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,027. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 89.87. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

