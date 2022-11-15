MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 99.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter worth $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.