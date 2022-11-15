Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 125% Higher

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) shares traded up 125% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 209,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 54,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.