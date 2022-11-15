MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $2.03 on Top Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $73.15 million and $1.83 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00011917 BTC on popular exchanges.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,824 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.01449914 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,918,031.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

