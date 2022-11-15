Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. 94,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,656. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

