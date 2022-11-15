Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 10th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $73,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

MMC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.46. 46,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.