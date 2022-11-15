Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 80,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

