Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 3,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,872. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Matson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,438 shares of company stock worth $1,631,348. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

